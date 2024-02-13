Image

CATERING MENU

24 Hour advanced notice required.

  • A P P E T I Z E R


    Half Tray Serves 5-10 / Full Tray Serves 10-15


    Cheesy Garlic Bread  (25-half / 55-full)

    Arancini  (30-half / 60-full)    

    Meatballs  (50-half / 100-full)

    Eggplant Rollatini  (50-half / 100-full)



    S A L A D S


    Caesar Salad  (50-half / 100-full)

    Hughie’s Love Salad  (75-half / 115-full)

    Mista Salad  (35-half / 55-full)

    Frutti di Mare  (100-half / 200-full)



    P A S T A


    Penne a la Vodka  (55-half / 110-full)

    Ravioli Marinara  (60-half / 115-full)

    Rigatoni w/ Sausage & Rabe  (65-half / 120-full)

    Spaghetti Marinara  (40-half / 80-full)

    Rigatoni Bolognese  (60-half / 120-full)

    Baked Penne Alfredo  (60-half / 120-full)

    Baked Rigatoni Al Forno  (70-half / 140-full)

    Shrimp Scampi  (80-half / 160-full)



    E N T R E E S


    Chicken Parmesan  (65-half / 120-full)

    Chicken Piccata  (65-half / 120-full)

    Chicken Marsala  (65-half / 120-full)

    Chicken Cutlets  (45-half / 90-full)

    Veal Parmesan  (80-half / 150-full)

    Veal Piccata  (80-half / 150-full)

    Veal Marsala  (80-half / 150-full)

    Sausage & Peppers  (60-half / 115-full)

    Sausage & Broccoli Rabe  (65-half / 120-full)

    Cod Piccata  (70-half / 135-full)

    Shrimp Oreganata  (70-half / 135-full)

    Cauliflower Parmesan  (60-half / 115-full)



    P I Z Z A S 1 4 "


    Classic - 15

    Lobster - 30

    Ricotta, Mushroom, Truffle - 18


    Toppings $1 per

    Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Ricotta, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Broccoli Rabe, Banana Peppers, Olives, Anchovies, Truffle Oil, Vegan Mozzarella


    **Gluten Free Crust Available**



    S I D E S


    Broccoli Rabe  (45-half / 90-full)

    Roasted Tuscan Potatoes  (40-half / 80-full)

    Roasted Mushrooms  (45-half / 90-full)



    D E S S E R T S


    Tiramisu  (75-half / 150-full)

    Mini Cannoli’s - 2 ea



    ACCESORIES


    Wire Chafer Stands - 6 ea

    Sternos - 3 ea


