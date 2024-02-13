CATERING MENU
24 Hour advanced notice required.
A P P E T I Z E R
Half Tray Serves 5-10 / Full Tray Serves 10-15
Cheesy Garlic Bread (25-half / 55-full)
Arancini (30-half / 60-full)
Meatballs (50-half / 100-full)
Eggplant Rollatini (50-half / 100-full)
S A L A D S
Caesar Salad (50-half / 100-full)
Hughie’s Love Salad (75-half / 115-full)
Mista Salad (35-half / 55-full)
Frutti di Mare (100-half / 200-full)
P A S T A
Penne a la Vodka (55-half / 110-full)
Ravioli Marinara (60-half / 115-full)
Rigatoni w/ Sausage & Rabe (65-half / 120-full)
Spaghetti Marinara (40-half / 80-full)
Rigatoni Bolognese (60-half / 120-full)
Baked Penne Alfredo (60-half / 120-full)
Baked Rigatoni Al Forno (70-half / 140-full)
Shrimp Scampi (80-half / 160-full)
E N T R E E S
Chicken Parmesan (65-half / 120-full)
Chicken Piccata (65-half / 120-full)
Chicken Marsala (65-half / 120-full)
Chicken Cutlets (45-half / 90-full)
Veal Parmesan (80-half / 150-full)
Veal Piccata (80-half / 150-full)
Veal Marsala (80-half / 150-full)
Sausage & Peppers (60-half / 115-full)
Sausage & Broccoli Rabe (65-half / 120-full)
Cod Piccata (70-half / 135-full)
Shrimp Oreganata (70-half / 135-full)
Cauliflower Parmesan (60-half / 115-full)
P I Z Z A S 1 4 "
Classic - 15
Lobster - 30
Ricotta, Mushroom, Truffle - 18
Toppings $1 per
Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Ricotta, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Broccoli Rabe, Banana Peppers, Olives, Anchovies, Truffle Oil, Vegan Mozzarella
**Gluten Free Crust Available**
S I D E S
Broccoli Rabe (45-half / 90-full)
Roasted Tuscan Potatoes (40-half / 80-full)
Roasted Mushrooms (45-half / 90-full)
D E S S E R T S
Tiramisu (75-half / 150-full)
Mini Cannoli’s - 2 ea
ACCESORIES
Wire Chafer Stands - 6 ea
Sternos - 3 ea