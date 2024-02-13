







Private Dining Room :

Our intimate private dining room sets the stage for an exclusive and personalized experience, perfect for gatherings where privacy and attention to detail matter most.





Rehearsal Dinners & Wedding After Parties :

Celebrate love and create cherished memories with our exquisite cuisine and welcoming ambiance. Whether it's the pre-wedding festivities or the lively post-reception party, we ensure every moment is exceptional.





Welcome Parties & Birthday Celebrations:

Start your celebrations in style! From welcoming your guests to celebrating milestones, our venue provides the perfect backdrop for joyous occasions.





Wedding Buy-Outs:

Make your big day even more special by exclusively booking our venue. Enjoy the entire restaurant dedicated to your wedding celebration, ensuring an unforgettable experience for you and your guests.





Happy Hour Functions:

Elevate your corporate gatherings or social events with our fantastic happy hour functions. Savor delectable bites and drinks in a lively atmosphere.





After Wedding Brunch & Tour Group Luncheons:

Extend the festivities with a delightful brunch or host a memorable luncheon for your tour group amidst our charming ambiance and delicious Italian cuisine.





Baby & Bridal Showers:

Celebrate life's beautiful moments with a touch of Italian elegance. Our venue is perfect for hosting intimate and joy-filled showers.







