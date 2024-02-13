  • alt text
Welcome to

Andiamo Private Events

  • Looking for the perfect venue to make your special occasion truly exceptional? Look no further than Andiamo Italian Restaurant in picturesque Mystic, CT! Our charming establishment offers a delightful setting for a variety of private events that will leave a lasting impression on your guests.



  • Private Dining Room:

    Our intimate private dining room sets the stage for an exclusive and personalized experience, perfect for gatherings where privacy and attention to detail matter most.


    Rehearsal Dinners & Wedding After Parties:

    Celebrate love and create cherished memories with our exquisite cuisine and welcoming ambiance. Whether it's the pre-wedding festivities or the lively post-reception party, we ensure every moment is exceptional.


    Welcome Parties & Birthday Celebrations:

    Start your celebrations in style! From welcoming your guests to celebrating milestones, our venue provides the perfect backdrop for joyous occasions.


    Wedding Buy-Outs:

    Make your big day even more special by exclusively booking our venue. Enjoy the entire restaurant dedicated to your wedding celebration, ensuring an unforgettable experience for you and your guests.


    Happy Hour Functions:

    Elevate your corporate gatherings or social events with our fantastic happy hour functions. Savor delectable bites and drinks in a lively atmosphere.


    After Wedding Brunch & Tour Group Luncheons:

    Extend the festivities with a delightful brunch or host a memorable luncheon for your tour group amidst our charming ambiance and delicious Italian cuisine.


    Baby & Bridal Showers:

    Celebrate life's beautiful moments with a touch of Italian elegance. Our venue is perfect for hosting intimate and joy-filled showers.



  • At Andiamo, our commitment is to exceed your expectations. Our dedicated team ensures seamless service, exquisite cuisine, and an ambiance that enhances every moment of your event. Contact us today to start planning your unforgettable gathering!


    Call us now or fill out inquiry form to reserve your date or schedule a tour of our event spaces. Let Andiamo Italian Restaurant turn your special event into an extraordinary experience!

  • Capacity

    private dining room 45

    buy out full restaurant 150/180 with patio

  • MENU



    BITES & APPETIZERS

    Antipasto Platter

    (assorted meats, cheeses, olives, peppers, etc.) ~ 3 per person


    Suppli al Telefono

    (roman rice croquette stuffed with mozzarella) ~ 2 per piece


    Nonna’s Meatballs ~ 2.75 per piece


    Seasonal Bruschetta ~ 2 per piece


    Cheesy Garlic Bread ~ 2 per piece


    Calamari Fritto (feeds 4) ~ 15 per order


    Baked Clams Oreganata ~ 3 per piece


    Shrimp Cocktail ~ 3 per piece


    Veal Spiedini ~ 5 per piece


    Caprese Skewers ~ 2.50 per piece


    Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms ~ 2 per piece


    Caponata Platter ~ 3 per person


    Whipped Ricotta Crostini ~ 2 per piece


    Shrimp Scampi ~ 3 per piece



    12” Pizza

    Traditional Pie 15


    Maine Lobster 30


    Ricotta, Mushrooms & White Truffle Oil 18


    Tomato, Parmesan, Garlic Oil, Basil 15



    Sides

    ($2 per person)

    Broccoli Rabe, Garlic Roasted Potatoes, Risotto, Roasted Mushrooms,

    Italian Green Beans, Roasted Cauliflower




    LUNCHEON BUFFET


    (Tour Group Rates Available)

    $30 per person (includes soft drinks & coffee)

    (pricing may change during Peak months & Days & for private functions)



    Appetizer

    Soup or Salad



    Entrees

    (Pick 3)

    Chicken Parmesan


    Veal Parmesan (add $2 per person)


    Chicken Piccata


    Roasted Cod


    Spaghetti & Meatballs


    Penne alla Vodka


    Pasta Primavera


    Penne Alfredo


    Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Rigatoni


    ½ Pizza & Salad


    Sides

    ($2 per person)


    Broccoli Rabe, Garlic Roasted Potatoes, Risotto, Roasted Mushrooms,

    Italian Green Beans, Roasted Cauliflower




    DINNER BUFFET


    $45 per person (includes soft drinks & regular coffee)

    (pricing may change during Peak months & Days & for private functions)


    Appetizer

    Soup or Salad



    Entrees

    (Pick 3)

    Chicken Parmesan


    Veal Parmesan (add $2 per person)


    Chicken Piccata


    Roasted Cod Livornese


    Spaghetti & Meatballs


    Shrimp Scampi


    Chicken Marsala


    Veal Marsala (add $2 per person)


    Penne alla Vodka


    Penne Alfredo


    Pasta Primavera


    Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Rigatoni



    Sides

    ($2 per person)

    Broccoli Rabe, Garlic Roasted Potatoes, Risotto, Roasted Mushrooms,

    Italian Green Beans, Roasted Cauliflower



    Dessert

    Assorted Cannoli Platters


    Tiramisu or Cheesecake (add $2 per person)




    PLATED DINNER

    (Available to groups of 20-30 guests)

    $50 per person (includes soft drinks & regular coffee)

    (pricing may change during Peak months & Days & for private functions)


    Appetizer

    Soup or Salad



    Entrees

    (Choice of 6)

    Chicken Parmesan


    Veal Parmesan (add $2 per person)


    Penne al la Vodka


    Chicken Piccata


    Pasta Primavera


    Roasted Cod Livornese


    Spaghetti & Meatballs


    Shrimp Scampi


    Chicken Marsala


    Veal Marsala (add $2 per person)


    Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Rigatoni


    Pork Chop w/ Vinegar Peppers


    Penne Chicken Alfredo



    Dessert

    Assorted Cannoli Platters


    Tiramisu or Cheesecake (add $2 per person)