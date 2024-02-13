Welcome to
Andiamo Private Events
Looking for the perfect venue to make your special occasion truly exceptional? Look no further than Andiamo Italian Restaurant in picturesque Mystic, CT! Our charming establishment offers a delightful setting for a variety of private events that will leave a lasting impression on your guests.
Private Dining Room:
Our intimate private dining room sets the stage for an exclusive and personalized experience, perfect for gatherings where privacy and attention to detail matter most.
Rehearsal Dinners & Wedding After Parties:
Celebrate love and create cherished memories with our exquisite cuisine and welcoming ambiance. Whether it's the pre-wedding festivities or the lively post-reception party, we ensure every moment is exceptional.
Welcome Parties & Birthday Celebrations:
Start your celebrations in style! From welcoming your guests to celebrating milestones, our venue provides the perfect backdrop for joyous occasions.
Wedding Buy-Outs:
Make your big day even more special by exclusively booking our venue. Enjoy the entire restaurant dedicated to your wedding celebration, ensuring an unforgettable experience for you and your guests.
Happy Hour Functions:
Elevate your corporate gatherings or social events with our fantastic happy hour functions. Savor delectable bites and drinks in a lively atmosphere.
After Wedding Brunch & Tour Group Luncheons:
Extend the festivities with a delightful brunch or host a memorable luncheon for your tour group amidst our charming ambiance and delicious Italian cuisine.
Baby & Bridal Showers:
Celebrate life's beautiful moments with a touch of Italian elegance. Our venue is perfect for hosting intimate and joy-filled showers.
At Andiamo, our commitment is to exceed your expectations. Our dedicated team ensures seamless service, exquisite cuisine, and an ambiance that enhances every moment of your event. Contact us today to start planning your unforgettable gathering!
Call us now or fill out inquiry form to reserve your date or schedule a tour of our event spaces. Let Andiamo Italian Restaurant turn your special event into an extraordinary experience!
Capacity
private dining room 45
buy out full restaurant 150/180 with patio
MENU
BITES & APPETIZERS
~~~
Antipasto Platter
(assorted meats, cheeses, olives, peppers, etc.) ~ 3 per person
Suppli al Telefono
(roman rice croquette stuffed with mozzarella) ~ 2 per piece
Nonna’s Meatballs ~ 2.75 per piece
Seasonal Bruschetta ~ 2 per piece
Cheesy Garlic Bread ~ 2 per piece
Calamari Fritto (feeds 4) ~ 15 per order
Baked Clams Oreganata ~ 3 per piece
Shrimp Cocktail ~ 3 per piece
Veal Spiedini ~ 5 per piece
Caprese Skewers ~ 2.50 per piece
Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms ~ 2 per piece
Caponata Platter ~ 3 per person
Whipped Ricotta Crostini ~ 2 per piece
Shrimp Scampi ~ 3 per piece
12” Pizza
~~~
Traditional Pie 15
Maine Lobster 30
Ricotta, Mushrooms & White Truffle Oil 18
Tomato, Parmesan, Garlic Oil, Basil 15
Sides
($2 per person)
~~~
Broccoli Rabe, Garlic Roasted Potatoes, Risotto, Roasted Mushrooms,
Italian Green Beans, Roasted Cauliflower
~~~
~~~
LUNCHEON BUFFET
(Tour Group Rates Available)
$30 per person (includes soft drinks & coffee)
(pricing may change during Peak months & Days & for private functions)
Appetizer
~~~
Soup or Salad
Entrees
(Pick 3)
~~~
Chicken Parmesan
Veal Parmesan (add $2 per person)
Chicken Piccata
Roasted Cod
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Penne alla Vodka
Pasta Primavera
Penne Alfredo
Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Rigatoni
½ Pizza & Salad
~~~
Sides
($2 per person)
Broccoli Rabe, Garlic Roasted Potatoes, Risotto, Roasted Mushrooms,
Italian Green Beans, Roasted Cauliflower
~~~
~~~
DINNER BUFFET
$45 per person (includes soft drinks & regular coffee)
(pricing may change during Peak months & Days & for private functions)
Appetizer
~~~
Soup or Salad
Entrees
(Pick 3)
~~~
Chicken Parmesan
Veal Parmesan (add $2 per person)
Chicken Piccata
Roasted Cod Livornese
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Shrimp Scampi
Chicken Marsala
Veal Marsala (add $2 per person)
Penne alla Vodka
Penne Alfredo
Pasta Primavera
Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Rigatoni
Sides
($2 per person)
~~~
Broccoli Rabe, Garlic Roasted Potatoes, Risotto, Roasted Mushrooms,
Italian Green Beans, Roasted Cauliflower
Dessert
~~~
Assorted Cannoli Platters
Tiramisu or Cheesecake (add $2 per person)
~~~
~~~
PLATED DINNER
(Available to groups of 20-30 guests)
$50 per person (includes soft drinks & regular coffee)
(pricing may change during Peak months & Days & for private functions)
Appetizer
~~~
Soup or Salad
Entrees
(Choice of 6)
~~~
Chicken Parmesan
Veal Parmesan (add $2 per person)
Penne al la Vodka
Chicken Piccata
Pasta Primavera
Roasted Cod Livornese
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Shrimp Scampi
Chicken Marsala
Veal Marsala (add $2 per person)
Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Rigatoni
Pork Chop w/ Vinegar Peppers
Penne Chicken Alfredo
Dessert
~~~
Assorted Cannoli Platters
Tiramisu or Cheesecake (add $2 per person)