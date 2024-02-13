Welcome to
Jealous Monk Private Events
In the Olde Mistick Village, Jealous Monk invites you to celebrate your special moments in our vibrant, open-seating social hall and beer garden. Embrace the warmth of our fire-pit-lit atmosphere and the energy of a place designed for lively gatherings.
Wedding After Parties:
Keep the wedding festivities alive in our dynamic space! Continue the joyous celebration surrounded by friends and family with a wall of beer taps.
Welcome Parties & Happy Hour Functions:
Start your events on a high note! Whether it's a warm welcome or an exciting happy hour, our venue offers the perfect setting to gather, relax, and toast to new beginnings.
Birthday Bashes & Corporate Outings:
From birthday parties to team-building corporate events, social hall style seating makes mingling easy to do. The ice cream sundae bar will have kids from 2 to 92 screaming with joy.
Wedding Buy-Outs:
Make your wedding dreams a reality by reserving our entire social hall and beer garden. Immerse yourselves in a space tailor-made for your special day.
After Wedding Brunch & Tour Group Luncheons:
Extend the joy post-wedding or treat your tour group to a relaxed and inviting brunch/luncheon amidst our charming beer garden and social hall.
Baby & Bridal Showers, Jack & Jills:
Celebrate the joyous milestones with a touch of warmth and conviviality. Our venue is the perfect spot for gatherings filled with laughter and love.
At Jealous Monk, we craft moments that resonate. Our team is dedicated to ensuring every detail exceeds your expectations, from our inviting fire-pit-lit ambiance to our delectable offerings and impeccable service.
Contact us now to reserve your preferred date or arrange a tour of our versatile event spaces. Let Jealous Monk be the backdrop for your next unforgettable celebration! Cheers to creating lasting memories!
Capacity
inside restaurant buy out 90 seated / 120 cocktail style
beer garden 125 seated 160 cocktail style
MENU
~~~
Bites
*priced per piece unless otherwise noted
Buffalo Wings ~ 1.5
House Ground Beef Slider ~ 3.5
Mini Pulled Pork Sandwich ~ 3
Mini Veggie Slider ~ 3
Bier cheese on Toast Point ~ 1.5
Bacon Wrapped Scallops ~ 4
Buffalo Chicken Rangoon ~ 1.5
Steak Skewers ~ 3.5
Chicken Skewers ~ 2.5
Vegetable Skewers ~ 2.5
Clam Fritters ~ 1
Deviled Eggs ~ 1.5
Belgian Frites (serves 2-4) ~ 6
Giant Pretzel (serves 4) ~ 10
Charcuterie Platter ~ 4
Cheese Platter ~ 4
Vegetable Platter ~ 3.5
~~~
Plated & Buffet Style Dinners
Plated dinners available for parties less than 30 guest only and will be three course meals starting with soup or salad and finishing with a seasonal dessert.
Plated Dinner (choose 4) $30/pp
Fish & Chips
Bratwurst Platter
Chicken Parmesan
Baked Cod
Lobster Roll (MKT)
Pork or Chicken Schnitzel
Bangers & Mashed
Monk Burger
Veggie Beyond Burger
Buffet (choose 4) $35/pp
Baked Salmon
Sliced N.Y Strip
Bratwurst & Kraut
Baked Cod
Roasted Statler Chicken Breast
Monk Mac n Cheese
***Vegetarian Options Available Upon Request***
All buffet options are served with a seasonal dessert. Custom desserts can be arranged but may incur an increase in cost.
Option #4 $75pp (minimum 40 ppl)
Pig Roast
.... with all the fixings
Option #5 Luncheon $25pp
(choose 3, includes non-alcoholic beverages & small dessert)
Tuna Melt
Chicken Salad Wrap
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Veggie Beyond Burger
Monk Burger
Bavarian Bratwurst
Monk Schnitzel
Jumbo Hot Dog
Cubano
*All sandwiches come with house frites
Option #6 Brunch $25pp
(choose 4, includes coffee)
Monk Benedict
Stuffed French Toast
Silver Dollar Pancakes
Biscuits & Gravy
Yogurt Parfait
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Monk Burger
House-Made Bratwurst
Fish & Chips
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Sides:
Bacon, Sausage, Home Fries, Toast
Omelet Station available for an additional $10 pp
~~~
Sides
(All options above come with two sides except Option #5,
for additional sides add $2 pp)
Potato Salad
Pasta Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Simple Green Salad
Baked Beans
Mac n Cheese
Corn Bread
Corn on the Cob
Cole Slaw
Roasted Vegetables (Seasonal)
ALL PARTIES ARE SUBJECT TO MINIMUMS BASED ON DATE, TIME, SIZE OF PARTY.