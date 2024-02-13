  • A restaurant chef preparing a dish
1/6

Welcome to

Jealous Monk Private Events

Private Event Inquiry Form

  • In the Olde Mistick Village, Jealous Monk invites you to celebrate your special moments in our vibrant, open-seating social hall and beer garden. Embrace the warmth of our fire-pit-lit atmosphere and the energy of a place designed for lively gatherings.


  • Wedding After Parties:

    Keep the wedding festivities alive in our dynamic space! Continue the joyous celebration surrounded by friends and family with a wall of beer taps.


    Welcome Parties & Happy Hour Functions:

    Start your events on a high note! Whether it's a warm welcome or an exciting happy hour, our venue offers the perfect setting to gather, relax, and toast to new beginnings.


    Birthday Bashes & Corporate Outings:

    From birthday parties to team-building corporate events, social hall style seating makes mingling easy to do. The ice cream sundae bar will have kids from 2 to 92 screaming with joy.


    Wedding Buy-Outs:

    Make your wedding dreams a reality by reserving our entire social hall and beer garden. Immerse yourselves in a space tailor-made for your special day.


    After Wedding Brunch & Tour Group Luncheons:

    Extend the joy post-wedding or treat your tour group to a relaxed and inviting brunch/luncheon amidst our charming beer garden and social hall.


    Baby & Bridal Showers, Jack & Jills:

    Celebrate the joyous milestones with a touch of warmth and conviviality. Our venue is the perfect spot for gatherings filled with laughter and love.


  • At Jealous Monk, we craft moments that resonate. Our team is dedicated to ensuring every detail exceeds your expectations, from our inviting fire-pit-lit ambiance to our delectable offerings and impeccable service.


    Contact us now to reserve your preferred date or arrange a tour of our versatile event spaces. Let Jealous Monk be the backdrop for your next unforgettable celebration! Cheers to creating lasting memories!


  • Capacity

    inside restaurant buy out 90 seated / 120 cocktail style

    beer garden 125 seated 160 cocktail style


  • MENU


    ~~~

    Bites

    *priced per piece unless otherwise noted


    Buffalo Wings ~ 1.5


    House Ground Beef Slider ~ 3.5


    Mini Pulled Pork Sandwich ~ 3


    Mini Veggie Slider ~ 3


    Bier cheese on Toast Point ~ 1.5


    Bacon Wrapped Scallops ~ 4


    Buffalo Chicken Rangoon ~ 1.5


    Steak Skewers ~ 3.5


    Chicken Skewers ~ 2.5


    Vegetable Skewers ~ 2.5


    Clam Fritters ~ 1


    Deviled Eggs ~ 1.5


    Belgian Frites (serves 2-4) ~ 6


    Giant Pretzel (serves 4) ~ 10


    Charcuterie Platter ~ 4


    Cheese Platter ~ 4


    Vegetable Platter ~ 3.5



    ~~~

    Plated & Buffet Style Dinners


    Plated dinners available for parties less than 30 guest only and will be three course meals starting with soup or salad and finishing with a seasonal dessert.


    Plated Dinner (choose 4) $30/pp


    Fish & Chips

    Bratwurst Platter

    Chicken Parmesan

    Baked Cod

    Lobster Roll (MKT)

    Pork or Chicken Schnitzel

    Bangers & Mashed

    Monk Burger

    Veggie Beyond Burger




    Buffet (choose 4) $35/pp


    Baked Salmon

    Sliced N.Y Strip

    Bratwurst & Kraut

    Baked Cod

    Roasted Statler Chicken Breast

    Monk Mac n Cheese


    ***Vegetarian Options Available Upon Request***


    All buffet options are served with a seasonal dessert. Custom desserts can be arranged but may incur an increase in cost.



    Option #4 $75pp (minimum 40 ppl)


    Pig Roast

    .... with all the fixings



    Option #5 Luncheon $25pp


    (choose 3, includes non-alcoholic beverages & small dessert)


    Tuna Melt

    Chicken Salad Wrap

    Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

    Veggie Beyond Burger

    Monk Burger

    Bavarian Bratwurst

    Monk Schnitzel

    Jumbo Hot Dog

    Cubano


    *All sandwiches come with house frites


    Option #6 Brunch $25pp

    (choose 4, includes coffee)


    Monk Benedict

    Stuffed French Toast

    Silver Dollar Pancakes

    Biscuits & Gravy

    Yogurt Parfait

    Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

    Monk Burger

    House-Made Bratwurst

    Fish & Chips

    Caesar Salad w/ Chicken


    Sides:

    Bacon, Sausage, Home Fries, Toast

    Omelet Station available for an additional $10 pp



    ~~~

    Sides

    (All options above come with two sides except Option #5,

    for additional sides add $2 pp)


    Potato Salad

    Pasta Salad

    Mashed Potatoes

    Simple Green Salad

    Baked Beans

    Mac n Cheese

    Corn Bread

    Corn on the Cob

    Cole Slaw


    Roasted Vegetables (Seasonal)






    ALL PARTIES ARE SUBJECT TO MINIMUMS BASED ON DATE, TIME, SIZE OF PARTY.