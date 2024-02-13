PRIVATE EVENT POLICIES





Guarantee Participation/Count Policy:

The final guarantee for the number of participants attending an event is required a minimum of seven (7) days prior to the event. The guarantee may be changed up to 48 hours in advance of the event but cannot fluctuate

more than 10% from the original estimate. If no change in guarantee is received within 48-hours prior to the event, the number given seven (7) days prior will be invoiced.





Deposit & Cancellations:

In order to secure the date of your event, you may be required to make a deposit equal to 30% of the event proposal. The security deposit will be used to purchase a Cannonball Gift Card. The deposit is non-refundable

in the traditional sense; however, the gift card of course is still valid in any Cannonball Collection location. All payments are due the day of the event. We accept cash and all major credit cards.





Decorations:

Flower arrangements, candles, centerpieces, etc. can be arranged by our staff for an additional charge; however, these items may be dropped off prior to your scheduled event. Cannonball Management will assume no responsibility for any decorations dropped prior to an event, it is the responsibility of the host/hostess to setup and remove any decorations not provided by Cannonball Management.





Specialty Cakes:

Specialty cakes can also be arranged by our staff and will be charged for based upon the cake requested.





Staffing:

All events will incur an 20% gratuity for the staff that executes your event. At no extra fee we will provide 1 server and or bartender per 15 guests. Any additional staff required may incur an additional cost.





Alcoholic & Non-Alcoholic Beverages:

All beverages are charged based consumption.