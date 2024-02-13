Semi-Private Dining Room:

Immerse yourself in an intimate setting adorned with artistic flair, perfect for hosting gatherings where a touch of exclusivity is desired.





Rehearsal Dinners & Wedding After Parties:

Celebrate love and union in a vibrant ambiance. From pre-wedding festivities to lively post-reception parties, delight in our flavorful dishes while creating everlasting memories.





Welcome Parties & Birthday Celebrations:

Begin your celebrations with a burst of color and flavor! Our venue provides the ideal backdrop for welcoming guests or marking special milestones with a dash of Mexican zest.





Wedding Buy-Outs:

Envision your dream wedding in a space that's uniquely yours. Reserve our entire venue and infuse your special day with art, culture, and exceptional culinary experiences.





Happy Hour Functions:

Spice up your corporate events or social gatherings with our vibrant happy hour functions. Indulge in creative cocktails and tantalizing bites in an atmosphere that's as lively as it is elegant.





After Wedding Brunch & Tour Group Luncheons:

Extend the joyous moments post-wedding or treat your tour group to an art-infused culinary experience. Our venue is the perfect setting for brunches or luncheons that captivate the senses.





Baby & Bridal Showers:

Celebrate the beauty of life's new beginnings surrounded by art and exquisite flavors. Our venue offers an artistic haven for intimate and joyful showers.







