Welcome to
Rio Salado Private Events
Nestled in the heart of Mystic, CT, Rio Salado is not just a restaurant; it's a canvas where art and exquisite Mexican cuisine merge to create unforgettable moments. Elevate your private events with our unique blend of art-inspired spaces and delectable fine dining options.
Semi-Private Dining Room:
Immerse yourself in an intimate setting adorned with artistic flair, perfect for hosting gatherings where a touch of exclusivity is desired.
Rehearsal Dinners & Wedding After Parties:
Celebrate love and union in a vibrant ambiance. From pre-wedding festivities to lively post-reception parties, delight in our flavorful dishes while creating everlasting memories.
Welcome Parties & Birthday Celebrations:
Begin your celebrations with a burst of color and flavor! Our venue provides the ideal backdrop for welcoming guests or marking special milestones with a dash of Mexican zest.
Wedding Buy-Outs:
Envision your dream wedding in a space that's uniquely yours. Reserve our entire venue and infuse your special day with art, culture, and exceptional culinary experiences.
Happy Hour Functions:
Spice up your corporate events or social gatherings with our vibrant happy hour functions. Indulge in creative cocktails and tantalizing bites in an atmosphere that's as lively as it is elegant.
After Wedding Brunch & Tour Group Luncheons:
Extend the joyous moments post-wedding or treat your tour group to an art-infused culinary experience. Our venue is the perfect setting for brunches or luncheons that captivate the senses.
Baby & Bridal Showers:
Celebrate the beauty of life's new beginnings surrounded by art and exquisite flavors. Our venue offers an artistic haven for intimate and joyful showers.
At Rio Salado, our dedication is to craft an experience that transcends expectations. Our team combines artistic creativity with exceptional service to ensure your event is a masterpiece. Contact us today to begin orchestrating your one-of-a-kind gathering!
Connect with us now to secure your date or schedule a personalized tour of our art-inspired event spaces. Let Rio Salado transform your special occasion into a vibrant canvas of unforgettable memories!
El Sueno
Shhhh. . . Unique Speakeasy Space:
El Sueno (which means The Dream) is a hidden lounge under Rio Salado that can serve to be a dance area or used as a special private area where your guests will have exclusive use of the space hidden from all where you can makes your dreams come true.
Capacity
semi-private dining area 45
full restaurant buy out 150/200 with patios
el sueno 35 seated / 50 cocktail style
patio 50 front / 30 back
MENU
Bites & Appetizers
Veggie Quesadilla Bites~ 3
Chicken or Pork Quesadilla Bites ~ 3.5
Shrimp Quesadilla Bites~ 4
Fried Oysters ~ 3
Fried Cactus (serves 4) ~ 6
Albondigas (Chipotle Meatballs) ~ 2.50
Santo Mole Nachos (serves 4) ~ 14
Queso Fundido (serves 4) ~ 12
Chicharones (basket) ~ 6
Street Corn on a Stick ~ 2
Ceviche (serves 4) ~ 14
Tamales ~ 3
Mini Veggie Burritos ~ 3.5
Chicken or Pork taquitos ~ 2
Mini Tostadas ~ Shrimp 4, Pork 3, Veggie 3, Fried or Sweet Plantains (10 pieces) ~ 6
Chips & Salsa ~ 5
Guacamole Bar ~ MKT Price
~~~
Fiesta de Tacos
$30 per person (Tour Group Rates Available)
(pricing may change during Peak months & Days & for private functions)
Appetizer
Guacamole w/ Tortilla Chips
Choice of 3 Tacos
(3” Corn Tortillas)
Served with Chefs Choice of Toppings & Salsas
Served Family Style W/ Rice & Beans
Carnitas- Slow Braised Pulled Pork
Pollo a la Parrilla- Grilled Chicken Thighs
Carne Asada- Grilled Skirt Steak
Al Pastor- Marinated Pork with Grilled Pineapple
Boniato- Mexican White Sweet Potato (Vegetarian)
Dessert
Tres Leches- Chocolate, Vanilla, or Caramel
~~~
Fiesta De Cena
$40 per person
(pricing may change during Peak months & Days & for private functions)
Appetizer
Guacamole w/ Tortilla Chips
Ensalada
or
Cup of Soup
Choice of 3 Entrees
Bistec Verde- Marinated Skirt Steak
Enchiladas Suisas- Chicken
Enchiladas De Mole Rojo – Pork Carnitas
Enchiladas De Hongos – Spinach & Mushroom
Tacos de Camarones – Shrimp Tacos (3)
El Jefe – Burrito – Pork-Chicken-Steak
Sides
House Rice & Beans
Dessert
Tres Leches- Chocolate, Vanilla, or Caramel
or
Flan
~~~~
Fiesta Del Río
$55 per person
(pricing may change during Peak months & Days & for private functions)
Appetizer
Guacamole with Tortilla Chips
Ensalada de Rio
Or
Cup of soup
Choice of 3 Entrees
Cochinita Pibil- Slow Braised Pork
Carne Brava- Grilled Ribeye
Alambre de Camarones- Shrimp Skewers
Salmon Y Pina Boniato – Grilled Salmon
Tacos de Langosta – Lobster Tacos
Pollo Frito y Huarache – Crispy Fried Chicken
Sides
House Rice & Beans
Choice of Desserts
Tres Leches- Chocolate, Vanilla, or Caramel
or
Flan