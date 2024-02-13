  • Rio Salado Main
  • Nestled in the heart of Mystic, CT, Rio Salado is not just a restaurant; it's a canvas where art and exquisite Mexican cuisine merge to create unforgettable moments. Elevate your private events with our unique blend of art-inspired spaces and delectable fine dining options.

  • Semi-Private Dining Room:

    Immerse yourself in an intimate setting adorned with artistic flair, perfect for hosting gatherings where a touch of exclusivity is desired.


    Rehearsal Dinners & Wedding After Parties:

    Celebrate love and union in a vibrant ambiance. From pre-wedding festivities to lively post-reception parties, delight in our flavorful dishes while creating everlasting memories.


    Welcome Parties & Birthday Celebrations:

    Begin your celebrations with a burst of color and flavor! Our venue provides the ideal backdrop for welcoming guests or marking special milestones with a dash of Mexican zest.


    Wedding Buy-Outs:

    Envision your dream wedding in a space that's uniquely yours. Reserve our entire venue and infuse your special day with art, culture, and exceptional culinary experiences.


    Happy Hour Functions:

    Spice up your corporate events or social gatherings with our vibrant happy hour functions. Indulge in creative cocktails and tantalizing bites in an atmosphere that's as lively as it is elegant.


    After Wedding Brunch & Tour Group Luncheons:

    Extend the joyous moments post-wedding or treat your tour group to an art-infused culinary experience. Our venue is the perfect setting for brunches or luncheons that captivate the senses.


    Baby & Bridal Showers:

    Celebrate the beauty of life's new beginnings surrounded by art and exquisite flavors. Our venue offers an artistic haven for intimate and joyful showers.



  • At Rio Salado, our dedication is to craft an experience that transcends expectations. Our team combines artistic creativity with exceptional service to ensure your event is a masterpiece. Contact us today to begin orchestrating your one-of-a-kind gathering!


    Connect with us now to secure your date or schedule a personalized tour of our art-inspired event spaces. Let Rio Salado transform your special occasion into a vibrant canvas of unforgettable memories!


El Sueno

Shhhh. . . Unique Speakeasy Space:

El Sueno (which means The Dream) is a hidden lounge under Rio Salado that can serve to be a dance area or used as a special private area where your guests will have exclusive use of the space hidden from all where you can makes your dreams come true.


  • Capacity

    semi-private dining area 45

    full restaurant buy out 150/200 with patios

    el sueno 35 seated / 50 cocktail style

    patio 50 front / 30 back

  • MENU


    Bites & Appetizers


    Veggie Quesadilla Bites~ 3


    Chicken or Pork Quesadilla Bites ~ 3.5


    Shrimp Quesadilla Bites~ 4


    Fried Oysters ~ 3


    Fried Cactus (serves 4) ~ 6


    Albondigas (Chipotle Meatballs) ~ 2.50


    Santo Mole Nachos (serves 4) ~ 14


    Queso Fundido (serves 4) ~ 12


    Chicharones (basket) ~ 6


    Street Corn on a Stick ~ 2


    Ceviche (serves 4) ~ 14


    Tamales ~ 3


    Mini Veggie Burritos ~ 3.5


    Chicken or Pork taquitos ~ 2


    Mini Tostadas ~ Shrimp 4, Pork 3, Veggie 3, Fried or Sweet Plantains (10 pieces) ~ 6


    Chips & Salsa ~ 5


    Guacamole Bar ~ MKT Price


    ~~~



    Fiesta de Tacos

    $30 per person (Tour Group Rates Available)

    (pricing may change during Peak months & Days & for private functions)



    Appetizer


    Guacamole w/ Tortilla Chips


    Choice of 3 Tacos

    (3” Corn Tortillas)

    Served with Chefs Choice of Toppings & Salsas

    Served Family Style W/ Rice & Beans


    Carnitas- Slow Braised Pulled Pork


    Pollo a la Parrilla- Grilled Chicken Thighs


    Carne Asada- Grilled Skirt Steak


    Al Pastor- Marinated Pork with Grilled Pineapple


    Boniato- Mexican White Sweet Potato (Vegetarian)



    Dessert


    Tres Leches- Chocolate, Vanilla, or Caramel



    ~~~


    Fiesta De Cena

    $40 per person

    (pricing may change during Peak months & Days & for private functions)


    Appetizer


    Guacamole w/ Tortilla Chips


    Ensalada

    or

    Cup of Soup


    Choice of 3 Entrees


    Bistec Verde- Marinated Skirt Steak


    Enchiladas Suisas- Chicken


    Enchiladas De Mole Rojo – Pork Carnitas


    Enchiladas De Hongos – Spinach & Mushroom


    Tacos de Camarones – Shrimp Tacos (3)


    El Jefe – Burrito – Pork-Chicken-Steak



    Sides

    House Rice & Beans


    Dessert


    Tres Leches- Chocolate, Vanilla, or Caramel

    or

    Flan



    ~~~~


    Fiesta Del Río

    $55 per person

    (pricing may change during Peak months & Days & for private functions)


    Appetizer


    Guacamole with Tortilla Chips


    Ensalada de Rio

    Or

    Cup of soup


    Choice of 3 Entrees


    Cochinita Pibil- Slow Braised Pork


    Carne Brava- Grilled Ribeye


    Alambre de Camarones- Shrimp Skewers


    Salmon Y Pina Boniato – Grilled Salmon


    Tacos de Langosta – Lobster Tacos


    Pollo Frito y Huarache – Crispy Fried Chicken



    Sides

    House Rice & Beans


    Choice of Desserts


    Tres Leches- Chocolate, Vanilla, or Caramel

    or

    Flan