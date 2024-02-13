Welcome to
Taquerio Private Events
Fuel your celebrations in a unique venue nestled next to Mystic Train Station – Taquerio, where an old gas station meets modern party vibes! Our hot street tacos and icy margaritas set the stage for unforgettable moments in a dynamic setting that blends the nostalgia of the past with the energy of today.
Wedding After Parties:
Keep the wedding buzz alive at our vibrant spot! From dancing to delicious tacos, continue the festivities in our lively atmosphere.
Welcome Parties & Happy Hour Functions:
Kickstart your events with a burst of flavor and fun! Whether it's a warm welcome or a lively happy hour, our venue's vibe sets the perfect tone.
Birthday Bashes & Corporate Outings:
Celebrate milestones or team victories in style! Our modern party spot offers a cool ambiance for both relaxed and energetic gatherings.
Wedding Buy-Outs:
Make your big day uniquely yours by reserving our entire space. Transform our venue into the perfect backdrop for your dream wedding.
After Wedding Brunch & Tour Group Luncheons:
Extend the celebrations post-wedding or treat your tour group to a fiesta-inspired brunch or luncheon in our fantastic outdoor area.
Baby & Bridal Showers, Jack & Jills:
Celebrate life's new chapters surrounded by vibrant energy and mouthwatering cuisine. Our spot is perfect for gatherings filled with joy and laughter.
Taquerio boasts a vibe that's all about lively gatherings and savory indulgence. With our bay doors open, enjoy a fun summer vibe and an inviting outdoor area perfect for your private event.
Capacity
inside 70 seated or 90 cocktail
outside 60 seated 100 plus cocktail
MENU
SMALL BITES
(minimum 24 pieces per section)
JALAPENO POPPERS - 2 per piece
TUNA CEVICHE TOSTADA - 5 per piece
CAULIFLOWER/MUSHROOM TOSTADA - 3.50 per piece
PULLED PORK/CHICKEN TOSTADA - 4 per piece
TEQUILA SPIKED SHRIMP COCKTAIL - 4 per piece
MINI QUESADILLA (flour or corn) - 4 per piece
AGAVE-CHIPOTLE GLAZED SHRIMP - 4 per piece
STREET CORN SALAD - 3 per person
VALENTINA CHICKEN WINGS - 2 per piece
CRISPY CHICKEN with JALAPENO AIOLO - 4 per person
CHILI FRIED OYSTERS or AVOCADO with TIJUANA REMOULADE - 4 per piece
QUESO FUNDIDO with CHORIZO and CHIPS - 4 per person
SHRIMP CEVICHE - 5 per person
CHICKEN ENCHILADA DIP and CHIPS - 5 per person