  • Taquerio
1/6

Welcome to

Taquerio Private Events

 

Private Event Inquiry Form

  • Fuel your celebrations in a unique venue nestled next to Mystic Train Station – Taquerio, where an old gas station meets modern party vibes! Our hot street tacos and icy margaritas set the stage for unforgettable moments in a dynamic setting that blends the nostalgia of the past with the energy of today.


  • Wedding After Parties:

    Keep the wedding buzz alive at our vibrant spot! From dancing to delicious tacos, continue the festivities in our lively atmosphere.


    Welcome Parties & Happy Hour Functions:

    Kickstart your events with a burst of flavor and fun! Whether it's a warm welcome or a lively happy hour, our venue's vibe sets the perfect tone.


    Birthday Bashes & Corporate Outings:

    Celebrate milestones or team victories in style! Our modern party spot offers a cool ambiance for both relaxed and energetic gatherings.


    Wedding Buy-Outs:

    Make your big day uniquely yours by reserving our entire space. Transform our venue into the perfect backdrop for your dream wedding.


    After Wedding Brunch & Tour Group Luncheons:

    Extend the celebrations post-wedding or treat your tour group to a fiesta-inspired brunch or luncheon in our fantastic outdoor area.


    Baby & Bridal Showers, Jack & Jills:

    Celebrate life's new chapters surrounded by vibrant energy and mouthwatering cuisine. Our spot is perfect for gatherings filled with joy and laughter.


  • Taquerio boasts a vibe that's all about lively gatherings and savory indulgence. With our bay doors open, enjoy a fun summer vibe and an inviting outdoor area perfect for your private event.


  • Capacity

    inside 70 seated or 90 cocktail  

    outside 60 seated 100  plus cocktail

  • MENU

    ~~~

    SMALL BITES

    (minimum 24 pieces per section)



    JALAPENO POPPERS - 2 per piece


    TUNA CEVICHE TOSTADA - 5 per piece


    CAULIFLOWER/MUSHROOM TOSTADA - 3.50 per piece


    PULLED PORK/CHICKEN TOSTADA - 4 per piece


    TEQUILA SPIKED SHRIMP COCKTAIL - 4 per piece


    MINI QUESADILLA  (flour or corn) - 4 per piece


    AGAVE-CHIPOTLE GLAZED SHRIMP - 4 per piece


    STREET CORN SALAD - 3 per person


    VALENTINA CHICKEN WINGS - 2 per piece


    CRISPY CHICKEN with JALAPENO AIOLO - 4 per person


    CHILI FRIED OYSTERS or AVOCADO with TIJUANA REMOULADE - 4 per piece


    QUESO FUNDIDO with CHORIZO and CHIPS - 4 per person


    SHRIMP CEVICHE - 5 per person


    CHICKEN ENCHILADA DIP and CHIPS - 5 per person


    Private Event Inquiry Form